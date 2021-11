New Governors Appointed in 17 Provinces

Tolo News: Based on a statement released on Monday evening, the new governors have been appointed for the provinces of Badakhshan, Paktia, Kabul, Kunduz, Baghlan, Logar, Paktika, Bamyan, Uruzgan, Farah, Sare Pul, Jawzjan, Faryab, Maidan Wardak, Zabul, Nimroz and Ghazni. The deputy provincial governors have been appointed for the provinces of Kabul, Baghlan, Kunduz, Logar, Laghman, Balkh, Farah, Sare Pul, Jawzjan, Maidan Wardak, Zabul, Samangan, Ghazni, Kunar and Daikundi. Click here to read more (external link).