Tolo News: Jamiat-e-Islami Party on Tuesday said in reaction to the Independent Directorate of Local Governance's (IDLG) remarks over Atta Mohammad Noor's fate that the appointment of a new governor for Balkh province without a political agreement will have numerous negative consequences. Jamiat-e-Islami party's remarks came after IDLG had said the new governor for Balkh, Engineer Dawood, will soon start his work.