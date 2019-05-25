MPs Make No Progress To End Rift On House Speaker

Tolo News: The disagreements between two groups of MPs over the election of the speaker of the Wolesi Jirga, the Lower House of Parliament, are still evident eight days after they attended controversial voting on May 18. The MPs voted for two candidates – Mir Rahman Rahmani, an MP from Parwan, and Kamal Nasir Osuli, an MP from Paktia – for the seat of the speaker. After the voting, the former acting speaker of the house Atta Mohammad Dehqanpoor announced Rahmani as the new speaker as he got 123 votes and his rival got 55 votes. However, the result was not accepted by Osuli and his supporters. Click here to read more (external link).

