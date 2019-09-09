Martyrs Week, Massoud’s Death Anniversary Commemorated

Tolo News: Prominent politicians, former Jihadi leaders and government officials on Monday commemorated Martyrs Week and the 18th anniversary of National Hero Ahmad Shah Massoud’s assassination by laying a wreath at the Minaret of Resistance in Massoud Square in Kabul. Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Acting Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid, head of Massoud Foundation and presidential candidate Ahmad Wali Massoud, former Vice President Mohammad Yunus Qanooni and a number of former Jihadi leaders and politicians attended the ceremony at the Loya Jirga tent in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).