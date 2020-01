1TV: Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai have no plans for Afghanistan’s future, President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday. “Sour grapes. Did President Karzai achieve a ceasefire? I did. Did President Karzai offer an unconditional offer to the Taliban? I did. Who is approving in the public opinion polls that they would trust the peace process to? Me,” Ghani said. Click here to read more (external link).