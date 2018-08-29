Kabul Mayor Abdullah Habibzai resigns

Khaama Press: Mr. Habibzai issued a statement online on Tuesday night and said his resignation has been approved by the President. He did not elaborate further regarding the circumstances surrounding his decision to step down as Kabul Mayor. In the meantime, unconfirmed reports indicate that the Kabul Mayor has been fired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Political News

Pajhwok: Former Independent Election Commission chief Ahmad Yousuf Nuristani has been appointed as member of the Meshrano Jirga under a presidential decree issued on Tuesday. Click here to read more (external link).