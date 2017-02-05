Jamiat Leadership Council Backs Ghani-Noor Talks

Tolo News: Referring to recent negotiations between the president and Balkh’s acting governor, Jamiat’s leadership council said it supports discussions between Noor and Ghani.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Jamiat-e-Islami party reiterated its call for the full enactment of the political agreement by President Ashraf Ghani and CEO Abdullah Abdullah in order to meet national issues.