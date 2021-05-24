Initial Agreement Made to Recall Faryab Governor to Kabul

Tolo News: The Afghan government, facing widespread protests, has agreed to recall newly-appointed governor Mohammad Daud Laghmani to Kabul and to authorize the deputy governor to lead the province, for the time being, a member of the National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan (Junbish-e-Milli) said. Enayatullah Babur Farahmand said that the government has also agreed to keep the acting governor in place until the post is filled with a new pick agreed on by both Abdul Rashid Dostum and the Presidential Palace. Click here to read more about (external link).