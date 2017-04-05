Indonesia, Afghanistan agree to boost bilateral cooperation

JAKARTA, April 5 (Xinhua) — The governments of Indonesia and Afghanistan on Wednesday pledged to bring their bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

“Indonesia is ready for sharing experience on reconciliation for creating peace,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Wednesday after meeting with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Ashraf Ghani at the State Palace.

“Going forwards, we agree to enlarge cooperation in human development, including in the fields of law, public housing, fiscal policy and higher education,” he said.

On trade, the two leaders shared the same opinion that the two nations have high potential for expanding cooperation too.

President Widodo said that they would encourage and facilitate businesses from Indonesia and Afghanistan.

Deals concerning cooperation in education, agriculture and government administration, were inked after the meeting.