How the Partnership Works in the Political Agreement

Tolo News: The political agreement signed on May 17 authorizes a 50-50 percent sharing of the cabinet between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah. Abdullah, according to the agreement, is the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation. The agreement also allows the two sides to appoint their favorites as governors or to other specified government posts. But what makes this political agreement different from the agreement for the National Unity Government (NUG), which both leaders signed in 2014? Click here to read more (external link).