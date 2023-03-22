Hidayatullah Badri Appointed as Afghanistan Central Bank Governor

Khaama: The former acting finance minister, Mullah Hidayatullah Badri, has been appointed as the governor of the Afghanistan Central Bank, the spokesperson of the finance ministry said on Wednesday. Finance Ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal told Reuters that Mr. Badri has already occupied his new role as the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) governor. Prior to this, Badir served as the finance minister of the Taliban-run administration since the group’s return to power in August 2021. Since the takeover of Kabul, the Taliban has continuously dismissed former government employees and replaced them with their own members, most of whom have studied at religious schools and madrasas. Click here to read more (external link).