Ariana: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-e-Islami, said on Friday that last week's attack near his office involved Tajik nationals who carried the Daesh flag but said he was waiting for the investigation to wrap up before laying the blame on any one group. An explosion happened outside the office of Hizb-e-Islami in Kabul last week, killing one of Hekmatyar's guards and wounding two others. The incident involved two attackers.