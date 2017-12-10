Hekmatyar holds massive political rally in Afghanistan

Anadolu Agency: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, chief of the Hezb-e-Islami party, on Sunday addressed a huge political rally in the war-ravaged country’s southeastern Khost province attended by thousands of his followers. Referring to the ‘Greater Paktia’ region that comprises Khost, Paktia and Paktia provinces — home to different Pashtoon tribes — Hekmatyar said it has long been deprived of its due role for years. “Tribe of Greater Paktia deserve more than Panjshir…,” he said, referring to one of the smallest province north of Kabul that holds substantial share in all quarters of the government due to its connection with the JI (Jamiat-e Islami) party. Click here to read more (external link).