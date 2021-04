Tolo News: Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar at a rally of his supporters in Kabul on Friday asked President Ashraf Ghani to resign over what they described as the Afghan leader’s “deliberate attempt” to disrupt the peace process and his “failure” to fix the ongoing fragile security situation. Hekmatyar, who addressed his supporters from an armored booth, said that those at the Presidential Palace are trying to disrupt the peace process. Click here to read more (external link).