Gunfight Erupts at Jamiat Party Congress in Kabul

Tolo News: Gunfire interrupted a meeting of Jamiat-e-Islami members in Kabul who belong to the faction led by Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Balkh province, on Thursday. “Six people came to the yard outside the hotel and started shooting,” eyewitnesses said, adding that “one person was wounded in the shooting.” Some members of the Jamiat-e-Islami’s faction of Noor said that “the people were against holding the gathering under the leadership of Mr. Noor.” Click here to read more (external link).