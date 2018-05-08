Govt To Open e-NIC Center In Kabul Despite Backlash

Tolo News: Officials from Afghanistan Central Civil Registration Authority (ACCRA) on Tuesday said that the body is expected to open an Electronic Identity Card (e-NIC) distribution center in Kabul in the coming days. Although a nationwide roll out of e-NIC will take time, ACCRA is committed to speeding up the roll-out process across the country, said e-NIC spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai. But, a number of lawmakers in Afghanistan’s Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament), at a gathering in Kabul, have declared the roll-out process of e-NIC as illegal, saying that it will create division among the ethnic groups in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).