Govt Planning ‘Massive Fraud’ In Elections: Politicians

Tolo News: A number of Afghanistan’s major political parties and movements on Tuesday accused government of planning a “massive fraud and vote rigging” in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for October 20. The parties also claimed that government wants to have its favorite in the parliament. The political parties threatened to close offices of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) unless their demand for the use of biometric system for the polls is met by the National Unity Government. Click here to read more (external link).

