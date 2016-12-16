Ghani, Jamiat Leaders To Sign Agreement: Noor

Tolo News: Atta Mohammad Noor, executive director of Jamiat-e-Islami party on Thursday said an agreement will be signed between President Ashraf Ghani and Jamiat-e-Islami leaders and based on the agreement, Jamiat leaders will be consulted over major political decisions. The Presidential Palace has confirmed this. Noor said in recent meetings between him and Ghani, they moved to sign an agreement and put aside disagreements, which stem from Noor having been an opposition candidate during elections. Click here to read more (external link).