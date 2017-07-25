Ghani Introduces Nominees for Cabinet Positions

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani has nominated Deputy Interior Minister Hamid Tahmasi as Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation and former eastern Nangarhar governor Gul Agha Shirzai as Minister for Borders and Tribal Affairs. Ghani also appointed the National Directorate of Security (NDS) deputy Matin Bek as the head of the Independent Director of Local Governance (IDLG), and former Laghman governor Fazlullah Mujadadi as governor of northern Takhar province. Click here to read more (external link).