Ghani Confers High State Wazir Mohammad Akbar Medal on Atmar

Khaama Press: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani conferred High State Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Medal on National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar. President Ghani said [he] admired Atmar for his service, patriotism, and intelligence as the Afghan nation admires it. He also hailed Atmar for his services as the Minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, specifically mentioning his achievement in National Solidarity Program which was turned into reality under his leadership.