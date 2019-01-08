Former VP Qanooni To Support Atmar’s Presidential Ticket

Tolo News: Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, former vice president and a senior member of Jamiat-e-Islami party, has said that he and a number of other Jamiat members have decided to support Haneef Atmar’s team in the 2019 presidential elections. In a voice message obtained by TOLOnews on Monday evening, Qanooni says President Ghani is against a semi-presidential elections – for post-elections Afghanistan – but he adds that Mohammad Haneef Atmar is fully agreed with the scheme. Qanooni talks about differences among Jamiat members and says Salahuddin Rabbani, the Acting Foreign Minister and leader of Jamiat-e-Islami, is not on the same page with him regarding this decision. Click here to read more (external link).

Related