Khaama: The newly established Afghanistan Justice and Freedom party, which is led by Sarwar Danesh, the former vice president, called for a referendum on the federal system as a meaningful way for the country to climb out of its current crisis. According to the newly formed party, attempting to contrast the “modern” federal system with the primitive “kings of the territorial divisions” system is a “funny joke” but in no way constructive or serious. Click here to read more (externa link).