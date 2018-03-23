Ex-Supporters Blame Noor For ‘Ignoring Main Demands’

Tolo News: Following the end of tension between former governor of Balkh Atta Mohammad Noor and the Presidential Palace, some members of Jamiat-e-Islami, who supported him recently, blamed Noor for ignoring some main demands of the party and making an underhand deal in exchange of a few government seats. Click here to read more (external link).
IN A CIVILIZED SOCIETY, *WELL INTENTIONS ARE EASILY NOTICED AND RESPECTED AS WELL.
The country belongs
to all of the people of Afghanistan- in that capacity,
allocations of privileged government positions; (or any other public jobs), in a truelly civilized and mature social system; ((especially, in light of extremely intense global competitions for resources)), would make no sense at all- right off, it will lead to corruption and vulnerable to exploitations by larger foreign political, economical and military forces.
..
FOR THAT THAT TO HAPPEN; YOU ABSOLUTELY NEED A GOVERNMENT WHICH IS REPRESENTED AND RESPECTED BY ALL SEGEMENTS OF THE SOCIET.
.
IT IS COMPLEXLY-WOBEN AND CRITICSL ISSUE OF ANY NATION IN GENERAL.
.
You don’t make the country vulnerable to foreigners- you have to resolve your own social issues which can not be achieved with out a truelly representatiion of all in the country. Otherwise; the system will remain dysfunctional, unstable and vulnerable to all sorts of foreign-based interferences like we are witnessing right now.
You definately can’t expect much from the outside world- currently; they are all striving for their own interests and survival..
.
The neighboring countries are all engaged on their own low level turmoils as well. They are pushed around and heavily influence by much larger global powers; and as you see, they don’t give a damn about Afghanistan either !
***
**
*
YOU ARE ON YOUR OWN !
I would like to add that:
.
The Islamic countries are certainly linked together by the virtue of their common faith- and obviously; so are, the rest of the world in one way or another. !