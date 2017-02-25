Eshchi Wants Prosecution Of Main Suspect

Tolo News: Ahmad Eshchi, former deputy head of National Islamic Movement of Afghanistan, who claims to have been sexually abused by the First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum and his bodyguards, maintains he wants the prosecution of the main suspect. While welcoming the recent questioning of seven of Dostum’s guards, Eshchi urged the government to ensure that justice is served in his case. “I will not be convinced unless Dostum himself appears for questioning and unless his guards under his command, are prosecuted,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).