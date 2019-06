Ariana: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a presidential candidate, says that efforts are going on so that all or some of the presidential candidates agree on forming a single electoral ticket. He says that this measure will be taken to prevent the going of the presidential election to the second round. Moreover, Hekmatyar announces that his team is ready to agree with the presidential candidates on forming an interim government. Click here to read more (external link).

