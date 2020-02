Tolo News: Former President Hamid Karzai and former mujahideen leader Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf met with National Unity Government leaders on Monday as tensions continue to rise between electoral campaign teams. President Ghani has created a special commission for the ceremony of his swearing in, and Chief Executive Abdullah has also set up a separate commission for a separate oath ceremony to swear himself in as a president. Click here to read more (external link).

