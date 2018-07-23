Dostum’s supporters reopen commercial ports per his request

Ariana: Aqina and Hairatan ports in northern provinces of Faryab and Balkh resumed operation on Monday, a day after Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum called on his supporters to end the weeks-long protest and reopen the routes. Welcoming the resumption of transport and trade process through Aqina and Hairatan ports, the head of chamber of commerce and Industries in Balkh Sher Ahmad Sepahzada said that the closure of the ports has left a negative impact on the economy. Click here to read more (external link).

