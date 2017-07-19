Dostum Expected Home In A Week

Tolo News: First Vice President Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum is set to return to Afghanistan from Turkey in the next week, a spokesman for the Islamic National Movement of Afghanistan, Bashir Ahmad Tayanj, said on Wednesday. Tayanj said Dostum is still in Turkey. This comes after aviation authorities reportedly refused to allow Dostum’s plane to land at Mazar-e-Sharif airport, in Balkh province, on Tuesday and instead directed it to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).

