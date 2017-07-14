Dostum and his associates will never appear before the court: Tahyanj

Khaama Press: As the international community and the Afghan government strictly pursues the case against the first vice president regarding the alleged sexual abuse of Ahmad Khan Ishchi, sources close to General Abdul Rashid Dostum have said the first vice president and his associates will never appear before the court. A spokesman for Junbish Millie party Bashir Ahmad Tayanj accused certain circles within the current regime of lobbying conspiracies to defame the first vice president within the government and the newly formed political front. Click here to read more (external link).