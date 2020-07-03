formats

Decree Signed Promoting Dostum to Marshal

Abdul Rashid Dostum

Tolo News: Decree Signed Promoting Dostum to Marshal People close to former vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum on Friday confirmed that a presidential decree was signed on June 10 promoting Dostum to marshal rank.  This was a provision of the political agreement between President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah signed on May 17. Click here to read more (external link).

