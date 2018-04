Ariana News: Jamiat-e Islami Afghanistan and Hezb-e Wahdat-e Mardom-e Afghanistan formed a coalition with Jombesh-e Melli Islami led by VP Dostum on 30 June 2017 in Ankara. Abdul Sattar Murad, a member of Jamiat leadership council said Wednesday that Dostum’s return to home was requested by the coalition. Click here to read more (external link).