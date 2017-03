Khaama Press: At least four people were killed during a clash between the irresponsible gunmen of Jamiat-e-Islami and Junbish-e-Millie in North of Afghanistan. According to the local government officials in Faryab, the incident took place late on Saturday afternoon in Maimana city, the provincial capital of the province. Provincial police spokesman Abdul Karim Yurish confirmed the incident and said at least ten people were also wounded during the clash. Click here to read more (external link).