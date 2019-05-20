Atmar Offers President Ghani To Head A Caretaker Govt

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani’s former National Security Advisor and a leading presidential candidate Mohammad Hanif Atmar at a gathering on Monday called the continuation of the incumbent government “illegitimate” and made some offers to the head of the state. Addressing a group of presidential candidates, Atmar said the nation and the candidates are awaiting President Ghani’s decision after May 22 which he said is the end of the National Unity Government’s term according to the Constitution. Atmar said the country will face a crisis if the incumbent government continued its term after May 22. Click here to read more (external link).

