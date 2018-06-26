Afghan Finance Minister Steps Down, Citing Personal Reasons

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

June 26, 2018

Afghanistan’s Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi has announced his resignation, citing personal reasons.

The former diplomat told a press conference that June 27 would be his last day in office.

Hakimi, a former ambassador to the United States and one of the top allies of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, did not elaborate on the reasons for his resignation, but he insisted that no pressure has been exerted on him to make the decision.

Hakimi took the post of finance minister in early 2015, overseeing efforts to boost Afghanistan’s tax revenues to reduce its dependence on foreign aid.

With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

