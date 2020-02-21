Abdullah Meets Politicians About Election Crisis

Tolo News: Abdullah Abdullah’s Stability and Convergence campaign team on Friday reported that Abdullah has held meetings with some of the country’s prominent political figures and they discussed issues related to the election results and the prospects for the establishment of a “reconciliation government” in the country. According to the CE’s office, Abdullah met former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami party Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Mohammad Mohaqiq, the leader of Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Mohammad Karim Khalili, the head of the High Peace Council (HPC). Click here to read more (external link).

Related