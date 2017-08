Reuters: Atta Mohammad Noor, the governor of Balkh province, denies an accusation by provincial council member Asef Mohmand that Noor and his sons abducted him from the Mazar-i-Sharif airport and then assaulted him. Mohmand told reporters one of Noor’s son bit off part of his ear during the beating. A spokesman for Noor called Mohmand’s story a “pure lie”. Click here to read more (external link).

