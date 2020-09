Tolo News: A survey by a Kabul institution of 4,912 Afghans taken by phone conversations across the country indicates that 75 percent of the respondents prefer a republic-style government as an outcome of the ongoing peace negotiations in Doha. 75% of the respondents said they prefer a republic system, 7% said they prefer an emirate, 6% said a mixture of the two, and 11% said they have no preference. Click here to read more (external link).

