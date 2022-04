Ariana: Mohamed Ag Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, on Wednesday said the organization has confirmation that a total 20 children were killed during airstrikes carried out by Pakistan on April 16 in the provinces of Khost and Kunar. “In Khost, twelve girls and three boys were killed, while in Kunar, three girls and two boys were killed,” Ayoya tweeted. Click here to read more (external link).