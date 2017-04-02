Senate Strikes Back At Pedram Over Durand Line Remarks

Tolo News: Members of Meshrano Jirga (senate) on Sunday said that the Durand Line was an imaginary line and recognizing it as an international border will not be acceptable to the people of Afghanistan. The senate’s retaliation comes a day after Abdul Latif Pedram, the leader of the National Congress Party (NCP) said his party recognizes the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan as an official border and that most of the tension between the two countries is rooted in Kabul’s failure to publicly acknowledge this. Click here to read more (external link).