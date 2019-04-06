Pakistan PM warns of consequences if Afghanistan doesn’t form interim government

1TV: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday repeated his call for interim government in Afghanistan, as he warned of rejection of election results and anarchy without it. “As a brother, we are telling our brother that if you want to achieve peace with election, then our experience says that hold it under such an interim government that would be considered as a neutral umpire so that its results are accepted,” Khan said addressing a rally in Jamrud town in Khyber region. Kabul summoned Pakistan embassy’s counselor and once again expressed objection to Khan’s remarks. Click here to read more (external link).
*Yes; otherwise, the enslaved
army
of
Pakistan, and it’s stooges, would definitel attempt
to
wrest the indirect control
of
Afghanistan which basically would translate to
future economic
enslavement
of
the whole surrounding regions
*