Pakistan PM warns of consequences if Afghanistan doesn’t form interim government

1TV: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday repeated his call for interim government in Afghanistan, as he warned of rejection of election results and anarchy without it. “As a brother, we are telling our brother that if you want to achieve peace with election, then our experience says that hold it under such an interim government that would be considered as a neutral umpire so that its results are accepted,” Khan said addressing a rally in Jamrud town in Khyber region. Kabul summoned Pakistan embassy’s counselor and once again expressed objection to Khan’s remarks. Click here to read more (external link).

