Khalilzad Claims Pakistani Establishment May Intend To Arrest Imran Khan’s Wife

Khaama: Zalmay Khalilzad, the former envoy of the US in Afghanistan affairs, said in a statement on Monday that rumour has it that the Pakistani establishment intends to arrest Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Begum. Khalilzad claimed concerning rumours that the Pakistani authorities will arrest Bushra Begum, Imran Khan’s wife. According to Khalilzad, the government of Pakistan is attempting to exacerbate the political situation in the country rather than pulling back from the precipice. Click here to read more (external link).