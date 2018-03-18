Trump rhetoric encourages violence against Muslims in US: Analyst

Press TV
March 17, 2018
The rhetoric adopted by US President Donald Trump against minorities, especially Muslims, has encouraged violence against followers of that religion, says a human rights activist and researcher in Washington.
“Speaking with violence, acting with violence against minorities is okay” in America, because Trump has made it acceptable,” said Ilhan Cagri, a research fellow with the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC).
Two Muslim-American women have sued the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for forcing them to remove their religious headscarves (hijab) in public and pose for post-arrest photographs.
The women, Arwa Aziz and Jamilla Clark, filed the lawsuit on Friday. The two women were arrested separately in unrelated incidents last year.
Turning Point for Women and Families, a non-profit organization based in New York that supports Muslim women and girls who have been victims of domestic violence, joined the lawsuit.
The suit seeks unspecified financial damages and for the NYPD to discontinue its practice.
A 2015 NYPD policy requires that booking photos have an unobstructed view of the subject’s head, face and ears, requiring the removal of any headwear.
“Those police officers did what they did because they felt that there would be no backlash, there would be no consequence,” Cagri told Press TV on Saturday.
“The larger picture is that with Trump in power and with the Republican Party supporting him, the fact that he says so many things, and he sets the tone in this country that being prejudice, acting in a bigoted way, acting with violence or having the rhetoric of violence, speaking with violence and acting with violence towards minorities is okay, will be accepted if not encouraged,” she added.
The number of Islamophobic incidents in the United States has spiked following the election of President Donald Trump, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a leading Muslim advocacy group.
Critics say that Trump’s rhetoric and policies against Muslims before and after his election has emboldened far-right groups and promoted anti-Muslim hate crimes across the country.
Some scholars say Trump’s travel ban on people from several Muslim-majority countries was aimed at spreading Islamophobia and demonizing Muslims.
Related
The reason he got elected, was mainly based on the original platform
of the US on status of the war situations in greater Middle East; especially Afghanistan.
—————-
Almost, all of the crazy warmongering generals wanted him to drum up the tacit campaign rhetorics so he could gain votes from certain category US population who historically always had gained the most benefits from the foreign conflicts with the US.
.
He exactly followed the recipe from those nationalist warmongering field generals. That is why he kept those imposed hot conflicts at stalemate; especially in Afghanistan ; so, the lack of complete progress and/or military withdrawal won’t degrade the status of he US as a top global military and economic power.
.
*THAT IS WHAT, IT WAS ALL ABOUT !
.
He got lucky at the right timing, to be able to successfully compromise the demands of the field generals by instilling fears into the insecurities of the regular America. in exchange for votes.
That is why he was proudly declaring the support of most of those fields generals on his political agendas.
His bizarre behavior towards Islamic countries was certainly getting lots of attentions.
Negative statements
are certainly harmful – he never refrained from them