Tanker explosion kills 15 in northern Afghanistan

Press TV / November 1, 2017

At least 15 people have been killed and dozens more wounded after a bomb attached to a fuel tanker exploded in northern Afghanistan.

The blast occurred on Wednesday night in the center of Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, which is located some 60 kilometers north of the capital Kabul.

The casualties were caused when a bus caught fire after the sticky bomb blew up the nearby fuel tanker.

A security official said the bomb destroyed two tankers, setting off an explosion that engulfed the bus, burning many passengers to death.

Waheeda Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the local governor, said the death toll was at least 15, with 27 wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest deadly attack.

Earlier Wednesday, a car bomb targeted a district police commander in the northern province of Balkh, killing one person.

Also on Tuesday, multiple casualties were reported after a bomber blew himself up in the diplomatic zone of Kabul. The Daesh Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The Taliban, which ruled Afghanistan before the US-led invasion in 2001, have increased attacks on security forces and foreign troops over the past few months. The militants have warned that there will be no letup in their attacks until foreign forces fully withdraw from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan still suffers from continued violence despite the presence of thousands of foreign troops in the war-torn country.

Taking advantage of the chaos, Daesh has also emerged in Afghanistan.