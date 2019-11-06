Too Early to Judge Panipat: Afghan Film

Ariana: Officials in the Afghan Film, a state-owned institution, said Wednesday that it is too early to have a judgement about Panipat. Panipat is an upcoming 2019 Indian historical film that portrays the “Third Battle of Panipat” fought between Indian army and forces of King Ahmad Shah Abdali, who is regarded as founder of modern state of Afghanistan. Indian famous actor Sanjay Dutt has played the role of King Abdali. The film, which is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is scheduled to release on 6 December 2019. Click here to read more (external link).