Victims of 2010 Night Raid in Uruzgan Call for Compensation

Tolo News: Family members of victims of a night raid that they say was conducted by Australian forces in 2010 in Kakrag, Uruzgan, said they should be paid compensation. Residents claim that “at least 60 people were killed, and 59 others were wounded” in a night raid by Australian forces in Kakrag village of Tarinkot city. According to the residents, the raid was conducted by Australian forces on July 5, 2010. According to interviews with locals, 13 girls, 9 boys, 14 elders, 8 youths and 16 women were killed in the raid. Click here to read more (external link).