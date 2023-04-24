Afghanistan: How Australia covered up alleged war crimes of SAS ‘heroes’

Middle East Eye: Justice delayed is justice denied, so goes the saying. In the case of alleged Australian war crimes committed in Afghanistan, it’s not as simple as red tape or the oft-tepid pace of bureaucracy. Rather it is the result of a campaign of politically expedient hero-worship, of command-shirking responsibility and investigators rubber-stamping a litany of cover-ups. In March, 41-year-old former Special Air Service (SAS) trooper, Oliver Schulz, was formally charged with the war crime of murder, a historic first in Australia. No serving or retired military veteran has faced a war crime charge – and in a civilian court no less. It stems from the 2012 shooting of a young farmer, Dad Mohammad, in Uruzgan Province. Click here to read more (external link).