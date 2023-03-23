Earthquake Destroyed Around 665 Houses in Several Provinces of Afghanistan: OCHA

Khaama: United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that the earthquake damaged and destroyed around 665 houses across Badakhshan, Bamyan, Panjshir, Parwan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Samangan, and Takhar Provinces. The organization added that the earthquake in Badakhshan killed five people. In contrast, it injured 58 others and “Partners have deployed assessment & response teams to provide immediate relief to affected families, OCHA said in a tweet on Wednesday. Click here to read more (external link).