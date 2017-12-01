Why I Risked My Life Making a Movie in Afghanistan

VICE: Having left Afghanistan as a refugee in 1983, Tarique Qayumi worked on a secret project when he returned to Kabul from 2011 to 2015. While working for a TV station there, he and his wife Tajana Prka collaborated on the feature film Black Kite, a family drama about a kite maker who risks everything to follow his passion and share it with his young daughter, even after the Taliban bans kite flying under penalty of death. The fate of the film was even left in the air after a Taliban bombing nearly claimed the life of one of its stars, Leena Alam. Click here to read more (external link).