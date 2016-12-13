ANI: Panel discussion, film screening and Sufi music marked the 32nd SAARCCharter day which was observed in the South Asian University. Renowned filmmakers like Rahul Roy and Prasanna Vithanage from Sri Lanka were present during the panel discussion on “Cinema and Society in South Asia”. Afghanistan being a very strategic part of South Asia, the cinema in the country never got the chance to grow because of the political instability and security issues. This is what notable documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy was to say about the status of cinema in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).