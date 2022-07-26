No Budget for Features, Says Head Afghan Film Organization

Tolo News: Director of Afghan Film, Javid Afghan, said the organization does not have the budget to make feature films, and therefore the priority has gone to making documentaries and short films. “We have done a lot of work using limited means and a small budget, and we have some projects underway, we have screened some of our short documentaries that we had,” he said According to the officials of this institution, documentary films will be made about the culture and tradition of Afghan people and women can also play a roles in the films. “If those women who want to come here wear Islamic hijab, we have no problem,” said Taiburahman, an employee of the Afghan Film Directorate. Click here to read more (external link).